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Ferran Torres breaks silence on controversial 'Make Spain Great Again' cap after World Cup 2026 win
A viral World Cup celebration
Ferran was not only the match-winner for Spain as they secured their second World Cup title, but he was also a central figure during the ensuing celebrations in Madrid. The Barcelona forward made global headlines after he was spotted sporting a distinctive red cap reading 'Make Spain Great Again'.
The controversial piece of headwear was a direct adaptation of Donald Trump's widely recognised 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan. Unsurprisingly, the winger's choice of attire immediately sparked a massive debate, drawing all kinds of reactions from observers across the globe.
Torres denies political motivations
Three weeks after the Spanish national team were officially crowned as world champions, the attacker has finally broken his silence to clarify his intentions. Speaking during an interview with CNN as part of a media tour in the United States, Torres categorically denied that the hat carried any political weight whatsoever.
"It was a funny moment because it had nothing to do with politics," Ferran explained. "Honestly, I don't know anything about politics. It was just so I could see Spain back on top, winning the World Cup."
The White House reacts
The viral images of the celebration rapidly circulated around the globe, generating so much traction that they eventually reached the United States government. The White House decided to publicly react to the situation on X. They shared a video clip of the Barcelona star celebrating the World Cup 2026 triumph, accompanied by the pointed caption: "Everyone wants in on the movement."
- Getty Images
Ferran's future at Barcelona remains uncertain
Despite his heroics for his country at the World Cup, his club future remains uncertain. The 26-year-old has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, while Barca are reportedly open to selling the striker if the price is right. It remains to be seen whether he will remain at Camp Nou or complete a move to France.
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