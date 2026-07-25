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'A nice tribute' - Donald Trump appreciates Ferran Torres' 'Make Spain Great Again' cap during Spain's World Cup celebrations
Trump embraces Torres trophy gesture
In the wake of Spain’s historic World Cup triumph, Torres sparked a social media firestorm by sporting a "Make Spain Great Again" cap during the team's victory parade through Madrid. The headwear, an unmistakable riff on Trump’s iconic "Make America Great Again" merchandise, quickly caught the eye of the U.S. President, who was quick to offer his public approval of the stylistic choice.
Speaking to members of the press on Friday, Trump was glowing in his assessment of the Spanish hero. “He is a great player. He was wearing essentially a 'Make America Great Again' cap, so it was a nice tribute. And I think he meant that very nicely, we appreciate it," Trump told reporters. The President’s comments suggest he views the Spanish national team's forward as a supporter of the political aesthetic he has globalised over the last decade.
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Spain star’s silent statement
Torres became a national icon in Spain on Sunday when he netter the decisive goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. However, his choice of attire the following day shifted the conversation from his on-field heroics to his political leanings. The hat featured a near-identical design to the MAGA originals, with the only modification being the replacement of the word "America" with "Spain" in the bold white lettering.
Despite the intense speculation surrounding his motivations, the attacker has yet to release a formal statement regarding the item. Observers have remained divided on whether the player was genuinely aligning himself with the Trump movement or if the hat was intended as a piece of lighthearted irony. Regardless of the intent, the White House has already claimed the moment as a win for their brand, posting a video of the player on X with the caption: "Everyone wants in on the movement."
Trump’s controversial FIFA intervention
The 2026 World Cup witnessed unprecedented political drama when Trump personally intervened to overturn a red-card suspension for American striker Folarin Balogun. Following Balogun’s direct red card during a Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trump placed three direct phone calls to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, publicly labeling the referee's decision "terrible" and demanding a review. In a stunning and highly criticized move, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee leveraged Article 27 of its code to place Balogun’s suspension on a one-year probation, clear him to play against Belgium, and fine the U.S. Soccer Federation instead.
While Infantino defended the decision by maintaining that FIFA’s judicial bodies acted independently, the ruling sparked global outrage. European football governing body UEFA called the move a "breach of a red line," and the Norwegian Football Association filed formal ethics complaints with both FIFA and the International Olympic Committee. Ultimately, the political maneuvering did not save the U.S. team on the pitch, as they were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a 4-1 loss to Belgium. Nevertheless, Trump had actually been present at the final, photographed placing the winners' medal around Torres' neck shortly after the final whistle.
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Spain’s global football dominance
Torres’ goal secured Spain their second World Cup title following their maiden triumph in 2010, dethroning Argentina after their 2022 victory in Qatar. The triumph cements La Roja's continued dominance over global football, building directly on their Euro 2024 success and Olympic gold medal in Paris.
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