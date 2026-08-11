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Ferran Torres and Rodri apace for summer exits as Barcelona and Man City negotiations reach critical stage
Torres seeks Paris move as PSG talks intensify
Barca forward Torres is currently at the centre of a high-stakes transfer tug-of-war as his time at the Camp Nou appears to be drawing to a close. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, and his representatives are working tirelessly to finalise a deal before he is scheduled to report back for duty in Catalonia, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana are holding out for an improved offer as they look to balance their books, but the player himself is keen to avoid a return to the Catalan. With his holiday officially ending this Wednesday, August 12, the next 24 hours will be decisive.
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Barcelona push for Rodri as City return looms
While Torres looks toward the exit door, Blaugrana are simultaneously working on a sensational homecoming for City midfield metronome Rodri. The 30-year-old Madrid-born star is the primary target for Hansi Flick, who views the star as the perfect piece to anchor his midfield transition.
Rodri is currently enjoying the final days of his break following his exertions on the international stage, but his future remains shrouded in uncertainty. Unlike Torres, the midfielder has a slightly longer window to resolve his situation before he is expected back in England.
Maresca sets deadline for City return
The Cityzens manager Enzo Maresca has already provided a public update regarding the midfielder's status, though it remains to be seen if his prediction holds true. Speaking about the player’s anticipated return to the City Football Academy, the Italian coach recently noted that his star man "will be in Manchester on Friday.
For Rodri, the preference is clear: he would rather skip the trip to the United Kingdom and fly directly to Barcelona to undergo a medical and sign his new contract. Flick is reportedly waiting with "open arms" for the midfielder to arrive, viewing him as a transformational signing for the club’s sporting project.
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A decisive Tuesday for both transfer operations
Tuesday represents a pivotal moment for both operations as agents for both players remain in constant contact with the involved clubs. For Torres, the situation is particularly urgent given the Wednesday morning reporting time at Barcelona.
In the broader context of Barcelona’s summer business, the departure of Torres is seen as a necessary step to facilitate the arrival of Rodri. The two deals are intrinsically linked by the club’s need to adhere to Liga's strict salary cap and financial fair play regulations.
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