Not a single shot at Bologna's goal. This time, his performance offered no consolation either. Goncalo Ramos was among the worst players on the pitch in Milan's poor defeat to Bologna at San Siro. Along with de Winter, he may have been the worst of all. He never managed a shot on goal, not even by accident, and soon lost patience with the attention from Bologna's defenders.
Far from goal and on edge, Ramos is now a problem for Amorim’s AC Milan
Nerves over goalscoring crisis
Against Udinese, Ramos had already spent much of his energy complaining to the referee about the treatment he received from Udinese's defenders. He protested again last night, this time more heatedly and more conspicuously, as if venting his growing frustration: Ramos has scored only 2 league goals, one of them from a penalty. Far too few for the highest-paid player in AC Milan's history.
Amorim must solve the problem
Ramos often failed to score in his first few appearances, but his performances never lacked quality: superb assists against Lecce and self-sacrifice against Lazio. His position on the pitch remains the question. Amorim must get him into the penalty area. Playing Ramos as an attacking midfielder brings Milan no attacking returns. Quite the opposite.
Against Bologna, Ramos did not have a single shot at goal. He had just one against Udinese in the previous round. Those are the figures of a centre-back, not the team's sole attacking focal point. The problem isn't solely down to the player's below-average performances. A major tactical misunderstanding is also at play, and it can no longer be underestimated.
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