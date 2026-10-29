Ramos often failed to score in his first few appearances, but his performances never lacked quality: superb assists against Lecce and self-sacrifice against Lazio. His position on the pitch remains the question. Amorim must get him into the penalty area. Playing Ramos as an attacking midfielder brings Milan no attacking returns. Quite the opposite.

Against Bologna, Ramos did not have a single shot at goal. He had just one against Udinese in the previous round. Those are the figures of a centre-back, not the team's sole attacking focal point. The problem isn't solely down to the player's below-average performances. A major tactical misunderstanding is also at play, and it can no longer be underestimated.