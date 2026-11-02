Barcelona face growing fears of sanctions after the catastrophic crowd trouble that marred the last Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. The punishment could go as far as a stadium closure. It is a scene that recalls previous crises, ones that cost the Blaugrana fines and crowd-related sanctions.
Torn between restoring the passionate atmosphere in the stands and avoiding a repeat of those excesses, the club has handed an important section of its supporters a fresh chance. They are placing their trust in those fans honouring their pledges, hoping the move does not spark a new crisis.