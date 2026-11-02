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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Fallout from the Camavinga disaster: Barcelona make a risky decision

Match
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
E. Camavinga
Spain
England
France

Barça prepare to face Aston Villa

Next matches
BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Barcelona face growing fears of sanctions after the catastrophic crowd trouble that marred the last Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. The punishment could go as far as a stadium closure. It is a scene that recalls previous crises, ones that cost the Blaugrana fines and crowd-related sanctions.

Torn between restoring the passionate atmosphere in the stands and avoiding a repeat of those excesses, the club has handed an important section of its supporters a fresh chance. They are placing their trust in those fans honouring their pledges, hoping the move does not spark a new crisis.

Read also: Putting Real in the equation: Zabiri's discoverer: Barcelona's interest did not surprise me

  • A risky return

    According to the newspaper Sport, Barcelona have decided to reopen the "supporters' stand (Gol 1957)" for tomorrow's clash with Aston Villa, the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

    The move followed a meeting between club officials and representatives of the fan groups. They pledged to behave in a civil and respectful manner in exchange for the return of their activity under strict oversight. This group take up their position behind the goal on the southern side of the Camp Nou, leading collective chants and organising displays of support. They raise large flags and unfurl the giant "tifo" banners to spur the players on.

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  • Unforgettable precedents

    Barcelona had suspended the stand's activity on 29 October, against the backdrop of the Clasico events against Real Madrid. Projectiles rained down, and a Barcelona flag struck Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as the royal team celebrated their second goal.

    Read also: Mourinho's loophole and the Parisian indicator: Real Madrid's door will not be closed in Hakimi's face

    The Spanish league association referred the assault on Camavinga to the disciplinary committee after clips circulated showing the Real Madrid player being struck in the head with flagpoles by some Barcelona fans. It affirmed its commitment to confronting any violent behaviour.

    This crisis is not the first of its kind. Barcelona had already suspended the stand's activity in November 2024, during their spell at the Montjuic stadium, after supporters' groups demanded the club bear fines amounting to 21,000 euros over the conduct of some of their members. That threatened the club with the closure of its stadium. With penalties tied to fan behaviour piling up, the stand's return now faces a real test.

    Read also: A brace overturns Mourinho's calculations. Spanish journalist: the bench is Vinicius's place

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Next matches
BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA