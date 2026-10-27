Fallacies and a vote for a losing player: Italy's representative reveals his Ballon d'Or choices

Paolo Condo, the Italian journalist and his country's representative in the Ballon d'Or vote, has revealed his choices in the edition in which Harry Kane was crowned with the award on Monday evening, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.
Writing in Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera" on Tuesday, Condo set out why he put Mbappe top of his ballot. A player of his quality, he argued, should not end his career without a Ballon d'Or. He then named the rest of his top three, along with his picks for best goalkeeper, team and coach.
His justification carries a glaring flaw. Condo claimed Mbappe outshone Kane in the two competitions where they met, yet the results say the opposite. Bayern Munich knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League, and England beat France in the third-place play-off at the 2026 World Cup.