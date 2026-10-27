Fallacies and a vote for a losing player: Italy's representative reveals his Ballon d'Or choices

With no undisputed candidate, I made my choices with an eye on something beyond a single season. Kane is a wonderful striker, but in the competitions where he went up against Mbappé, the French star always had the upper hand.

Harry Kane won, so let us celebrate Harry Kane. He is a wonderful striker in every respect, and in the most puzzling edition of the Ballon d'Or ever, he most likely also benefited from the "career recognition" effect linked to his turning 33.

I did the same thing myself as a member of the Italian jury for the award.

Lacking an undisputed candidate, I made my choices looking beyond a single season, and when I placed Kylian Mbappé at the top of my list, I was hoping to avoid the possibility that an exceptional player like him might retire without winning the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappé is 27 and plays for Real Madrid, so his chances, in theory, appear to remain open until at least 2032. But there is another matter. There is a feeling that Lamine Yamal, aged 19, will soon start collecting the Ballon d'Or on a regular basis, and perhaps his rival for these awards will be another French player, the wonderful Michael Olise, aged 24.