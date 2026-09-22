Exor, Juventus’ value falls by 232 million

Gazzetta.it, which reports these figures, notes that for listed holdings such as Juve and Ferrari, Exor no longer records in its income statement the share of profits or losses generated by the investee companies through the equity method. The holding is instead valued at market value. Consequently, the change in value recorded by Exor in the half-year reflects the stock market performance of the holdings, not the financial result achieved by Juventus or Ferrari during the period. In the Old Lady's case, the change in the value of the holding was -€232 million, while for Ferrari it was positive at €213 million.