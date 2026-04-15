Ex-England star Jonjo Shelvey retires & immediately takes first head coaching role

Shelvey’s decision to retire and remain in the Middle East follows previous comments regarding his desire to raise his family outside of the United Kingdom. His career, which spans over 400 senior appearances for clubs including Newcastle, Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, and Burnley, is now shifting focus toward personal stability and professional growth abroad.

Reflecting on his move away from the English game earlier this season, Shelvey tells BBC Sport: "I don't want my children growing up in England any more. We're very lucky that we lived in a nice part of the UK but where I'm from, originally, you can't have nice things in my opinion."