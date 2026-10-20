Gustavo worked his way up through a poor, difficult childhood, making sacrifices along the way. His father only began earning some money around the age of 20: "I asked for and received help: from my in-laws, my parents and my friends." In 2024, father and son faced each other for the first time in their careers: Gustavo played as a striker for Benfica B, the team he had grown up with, while Fernando marked him for Alverca. The whole family watched from the stands. For Fernando, it was the most important match of his career.















