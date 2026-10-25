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Ahmad Salah
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"Everyone has failed there": a strongly worded warning to Nagelsmann about the Manchester United trap

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
J. Nagelsmann
M. Carrick
O. Kahn
England
Germany

The German coach is the frontrunner to succeed Carrick

Oliver Kahn, the former chief executive of Bayern Munich, has warned German coach Julian Nagelsmann against taking charge of Manchester United.

The German has emerged as a candidate for the Old Trafford job, with pressure mounting on Michael Carrick after a slump in results. The latest was a 4-1 thrashing by Italy's Como in the UEFA Champions League.

  • Warning over the Manchester United trap

    Kahn, who worked alongside Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, used an appearance on Sky Germany to urge the German coach to think carefully about his next move. He warned of the risks that come with taking charge of Manchester United.

    "The Premier League and Manchester United have not been known for stability in the manager's position in recent years," he added. "He has to ask himself: what is my next move? And should it be the right move? Or do I immediately associate myself with a huge risk like Manchester United, where almost every coach has failed in recent years, sooner or later? He should study carefully the place he is going to."

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  • Bayern and Germany: experiences that raise questions about Nagelsmann

    Kahn pointed out that Nagelsmann's spells with Bayern Munich and the German national team, neither of which brought the success expected, may have left a mark on his career. How well do his abilities suit a club like United, one chasing a climb up the table and a place among the elite? Kahn wasn't convinced.

    Nagelsmann walked away from the German national team after their exit from the 2026 World Cup, leaving him free to take on a new job. Manchester United, meanwhile, could be heading for another change in the dugout as results slide.

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  • The frontrunner to succeed Carrick

    Nagelsmann sits on a list of five managers United officials have reportedly sounded out unofficially, bracing for a decision to sack Carrick early in the season.

    According to the Mirror, citing the Daily Mail, German director of signings Christoph Freund is pushing hard for Nagelsmann and views him as the frontrunner for the job.

    The board, meanwhile, face mounting pressure over their handling of managers. Since Ineos took over the running of the club, they backed Erik ten Hag only to sack him soon after, then appointed Ruben Amorim, who lasted a little over a year, before handing Carrick the permanent post despite questions over his experience.

    Defeat to Como has only deepened the doubts over Carrick's future. A move for Nagelsmann stays on the table, even with warnings about the risk of taking charge at one of the clubs most prone to technical upheaval in recent years.

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