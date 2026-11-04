Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Every new setback deepens the concern: Rodri's dilemma raises Barcelona's fears

Match
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
Rodri
H. Flick
Spain
England
Germany

Can the Spanish star handle the pressure?

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Rodri was one of last summer's standout signings, arriving in Catalonia with a huge reputation after an exceptional World Cup and a transfer saga in which Barça saw off traditional rivals Real Madrid.

The move generated enormous expectation around the Spain international. He was supposed to become the new leader of Barcelona's midfield.

Just a few months on, though, the enthusiasm has turned to concern. Nobody doubts his footballing ability, but the midfielder is struggling to cope with back-to-back matches and his physical problems are mounting.

Read also: It had not happened since Barcelona's 8-2 humiliation: Paris renew Spain's nightmare in the Champions League

  • Rodri's situation seriously worries Barcelona

    According to a report by Foot Mercato, the situation has started to seriously worry Barcelona, especially with Rodri meant to become one of the fundamental pillars of the Catalan project. On Tuesday evening, the nightmare repeated itself. He started the Champions League tie against Aston Villa, but the former Manchester City man had to come off before the end of the first half.

    The Spanish midfielder felt discomfort in the hamstring of his right knee, according to Mundo Deportivo, and Barcelona's technical staff chose not to take any risks, substituting him.

    The report continued: "This latest setback comes at a difficult time, a few days before an important match against Atletico Madrid. According to the newspaper AS, there is real concern within Barcelona, and it now appears highly unlikely that he will take part in this match. While further examinations are still needed to determine the severity of this injury, his condition has begun to raise questions in the Catalan press."

    Read also: Have United finally found their man for difficult situations? Schmeichel reveals the secret of the historic comeback

  • Hansi Flick's puzzle: "time is very tight"

    His recurring physical problems have begun to raise concerns alongside this injury. Rodri has been unable to find the consistency he hoped for since arriving in Catalonia, breaking down with repeated injuries every time he looks set to shine.

    Read also: Video: four goals in record time: Paris breaks Real Madrid's historic record

    In Spain, questions are mounting over whether he can cope with a congested fixture schedule and rediscover the fitness he needs to nail down a starting place in Barcelona's line-up. Since the start of the season, his coach Hansi Flick has done everything he can to manage his minutes and protect him.

    Rodri still looks fragile, though, according to the report by the same French website, which added: "Now, every new physical setback raises concern, to the point of casting doubt on his long-term continuity. This situation poses a real dilemma for his coach. Between the need to protect Rodri and the need to rely on him in decisive matches, the Catalan technical staff must constantly adjust their approach to dealing with the Spanish midfielder, as happened against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, for example."

    The report went on: "In these circumstances, it is difficult to provide the rhythm needed to recover his best levels. Barcelona clearly hopes that this latest setback will not lead to a lengthy absence, but the problem now goes beyond the mere possibility of his missing the match against Atletico Madrid. After joining the club as one of its most prominent stars, Rodri must now prove his ability to regain the physical fitness necessary to meet the enormous expectations placed on his shoulders. And at Barcelona, time is extremely tight."

    Read also: Barcelona present in Ruiz's milestone: Villarreal sign off on a catastrophic figure

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR