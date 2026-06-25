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Premier League club make move for Jarrod Bowen after West Ham's relegation to Championship
Toffees launch winger pursuit
According to Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit have officially registered their interest in rescuing the West Ham talisman from the Championship. The Hammers captain is keen on a swift return to top-flight football following a disastrous collective campaign in the capital. While Everton are eager to rapidly progress negotiations, the prolific attacker intends to thoroughly evaluate all potential upcoming offers from alternative suitors before finalising a definitive decision regarding his long-term future.
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Moyes targets attacking efficiency
The primary driving force behind this pursuit is manager David Moyes’ urgent requirement to inject clinical productivity into his frontline, The Sunreports. The Toffees severely struggled for consistent attacking inspiration last term, with not a single first-team player reaching double figures in the top flight as Beto topped their internal scoring charts with a modest tally of nine goals. Bowen’s exceptional individual output would comfortably address these lingering concerns, given his proven ability to regularly create and finish top-tier chances.
Merseyside chiefs expand shortlist
Despite the collective struggles that led to West Ham's shocking demotion, the versatile forward enjoyed a productive individual campaign, registering nine goals and 11 assists. However, this impressive 20-goal contribution was ultimately not enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Beyond their heavy interest in the Hammers frontman, club directors are actively tracking Fulham's out-of-contract winger Harry Wilson. Securing the Welsh international faces stiff competition, however, with both Leeds United and Aston Villa already registering concrete interest after his own 19-goal contribution season.
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Transfer battle tests hierarchy
Everton face a challenging operational period ahead of the summer transfer deadline as Moyes looks to convince Bowen to reject alternative top-flight projects while simultaneously managing a complicated multi-club battle for Wilson’s signature. Navigating these crucial negotiations successfully will heavily dictate their squad depth before the Toffees open their new Premier League campaign by hosting Crystal Palace on August 22.