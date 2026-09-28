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Even Italy outdo them! A catastrophic flaw shackles Spain: is he following in Mbappé's footsteps?

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A world-class generation: La Roja need a historic leap

Spain sit top of the FIFA rankings, but they have a marketing problem to solve if they want to keep pace with the world's biggest national teams. That gap looks stranger than ever after they conquered European and world football, winning Euro 2024 and then the 2026 World Cup.

In a report on Monday, the newspaper Marca revealed that Spain's shirt sales and sponsorship revenues run five times lower than those of France, Germany and Brazil. The paper added: "In fact, they are even lower than the revenues of Portugal and Italy." Spain are enjoying their finest era, yet their kit revenues lag well behind the giants of the international game. Logically, the Spanish federation should be pulling in around 100 million euros, the figure those federations command.

A second World Cup star appeared on the La Roja shirt for the first time at Wembley against England, and it lit up the Spanish public. The federation will officially unveil it in Seville tomorrow, Tuesday.

Sensing the momentum, the Spanish Football Federation have set an ambitious, clear target: increase the national team's kit sponsorship revenues at least fivefold.

Spain's shirt bearing the second star went on sale on 4 August.

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  • A matter of justice

    According to Marca, Spain should be among the federations generating the most profit from kits, given their sporting performance, their recent results and their promising future across both the men's and women's national teams. Both sides currently top the FIFA rankings, a rare feat.

    The youth sides compete for and win every title too, the latest being the Under-20 Women's World Cup.

    Add to that the approaching 2030 World Cup, which Spain will co-host with Portugal and Morocco, an exceptional global event unseen for decades.

    The Spanish federation believe "La Roja" must compete with the leading nations in the value of their kits and their commercial standing.

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  • A unique quality: a global generation with incomparable impact

    The Spanish Federation holds strong cards in negotiating a higher value for its shirt, and the biggest is this rare cluster of stars: global impact, young ages and soaring market values.

    Lamine Yamal leads the way. Despite his tender years, he stands as the most prominent star and an unrivalled global icon, his shirt selling on every continent, alongside Pau Cubarsí and Nico Williams. The women's national team tells the same story. Vicky López fronts a generation that has turned Spain into a benchmark for women's football, with Clara Serrajordi following in her footsteps.

    Sportswear companies see enormous value in this. These are not stars winding down their careers but players who will hit the 2030 World Cup at their peak, shaping the face of football over the coming decade.

    France, Germany and Brazil cannot currently match that blend of youth, titles and potential, according to the same report.

    Read also: Paying the price of World Cup brilliance: Fuzhinha suffers after fame and speaks about the Saudi offers

  • "Like a second-division club": €100 million a year required

    France, Germany and Brazil top the list, their federations earning around 100 million euros a year from kit sponsorship deals. Some even exceed that figure.

    Germany's case carries particular weight. After renegotiating the value of its shirt for a larger sum, it ended a 72-year partnership with Adidas and switched to rival Nike.

    The gap, then, looks vast. Spain want to increase their revenues fivefold, and that ambition lays bare the distance between the commercial value of the national team's shirt and its sporting value.

    Marca stated: "Spain wins, generates excitement and sells, yet it receives a return similar to that of a second-division team. That is why the Spanish federation must improve its commercial performance."

    Read also: A rescue plan awaits the courts: Zidane's former club sold for one euro!

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  • The Italian and Portuguese paradox: a clear flaw

    Italy and Portugal both sit above Spain in this ranking, and that alone is striking. Italy's case looks stranger still. The national team missed the last three World Cups, yet their shirt carries a higher value than Spain's.

    Portugal draw their global pull from their stars, Cristiano Ronaldo above all. Their recent results, though, don't come close to Spain's.

    Marca commented: "This paradox shows that the kit market rewards history and marketing accumulated over the years, not current performance alone. The Spanish federation is specifically seeking to correct this imbalance."

    Adidas hold the key to the next step. As the national team's current, long-standing partner, the company will get priority.

    Watching closely are the major brands. The arrival of a rival, like the one that signed Kylian Mbappé, could change the picture entirely.

    It continued: "The Spanish federation has long boasted of its strong relationship with Adidas, but it is clear that Spanish football needs a qualitative leap in this area. The national team must remain at the forefront, and the value of the kit deals for players such as Lamine Yamal, Vicky López, Pau Cubarsí, Nico Williams, and Clara Serrajordi must reflect their sporting and marketing standing."

    It concluded: "The current contract ends in 2030, the same year Spain hosts the World Cup. But negotiations usually begin with the start of a new World Cup cycle, and so waiting until 2030 could mean wasting four years of a rare opportunity."

    Read also: He escaped the nightmare of Amorim and Ten Hag: one thing is delaying Carrick's sacking

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