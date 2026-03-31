Euro 2028 ticket prices: UEFA set to freeze costs in massive blow to FIFA's controversial pricing model

While FIFA has embraced a controversial "dynamic pricing" model that sees costs fluctuate based on demand, UEFA has pledged to stick to fixed face values for Euro 2028. This ensures that fans are not priced out of the market by algorithmic spikes during high-demand windows. Furthermore, UEFA has committed to a face-value resale platform, preventing the predatory secondary market inflation seen with World Cup tickets.

At the World Cup, FIFA reportedly takes a 30% cut from combined buyer and seller fees on the secondary market, whereas UEFA’s model is intended to provide a fair opportunity for fans to follow their nations without financial exploitation.