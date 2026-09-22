'Chosen by Ancelotti!' – Estevao breaks silence on World Cup agony after surprise Brazil return

Chelsea forward Estevao celebrated his official return to the Brazil national team during a press conference in Brisbane, Australia. The 19-year-old was named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming FIFA Super Date, featuring two friendlies against Australia and a fixture against India.

The call-up marks his first international inclusion since suffering a devastating right hamstring tear while playing for Chelsea in April 2026.

Despite undergoing conservative treatment at former club Palmeiras, the winger missed out on competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



