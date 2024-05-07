Erik ten Hag told he's on 'borrowed time' at Man Utd as club legend Paul Scholes U-turns on support for Dutchman following shock Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes feels manager Erik ten Hag is on "borrowed time" at the club after the team's 4-0 drubbing by Crystal Palace.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Scholes had backed Ten Hag to continue
- Now feels Dutchman's time is up
- Critical of team's display against Palace