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'He will score tomorrow!' – Enzo Maresca backs Phil Foden and hails Man City teenage prodigy
Maresca backs Foden following three-match domestic ban
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has backed Phil Foden to return to his best following a frustrating three-game red card suspension. The England international was sent off in City's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United last month and served his ban during a truncated start to the campaign.
Foden returned to the squad as an unused substitute during Wednesday's 4-2 Champions League home defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.
Having not scored in the Premier League for City since last December, the academy graduate is pushing for a return ahead of Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town.
- AFP
City boss jokes about Foden goal drought
Addressing the media at his pre-match press conference, Maresca joked about Foden's goal drought while praising his training standards since the dismissal. "He will score tomorrow! We just try to work with him day by day," Maresca quipped.
"The international break and since the red card against United has been quite long. But he has been training well, he’s doing well since we started, very positive start, very good."
"We will see if he is available tomorrow, but we have so many games. We need to decide if he starts tomorrow or not and if he does, no doubt he will give us something."
Maresca hails 'fantastic' teenage midfielder Bouaddi
Maresca also reserved high praise for 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who made a massive impression as a second-half substitute against PSG. The manager highlighted how the teenager elevates the performances of those around him.
"Ayyoub is a fantastic player. The good thing about Ayyoub is that when he is inside the pitch, he improves the ones around him," Maresca declared.
"And this is just from top players. Sometimes when top players are on the pitch the ones who move around him are better. I have this feeling with Ayyoub. There are players that playing alongside other players they can be better."
- Getty Images Sport
City seek immediate response against Ipswich
Manchester City host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday looking to bounce back swiftly from their European setback against PSG.
With Foden available for domestic selection once again and Bouaddi pushing for further minutes, Maresca possesses valuable tactical options.
The Italian manager must now decide whether to start Foden immediately as City look to maintain their strong position at the top of the Premier League.
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