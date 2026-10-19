Haaland headache! Maresca demands City response as Guehi warns of Jovic counter-attack threat

Manchester City host Greek champions AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The fixture marks Manchester City's 150th match in Europe's elite competition, but Enzo Maresca's side enter the tie under pressure following a 4-2 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

Both teams currently sit level on three points in the League Phase table after recording one win and one defeat from their opening two matches.

Maresca stressed the importance of returning to winning ways in Europe following their recent setback.