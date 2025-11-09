Enzo Fernandez rules himself out of Argentina duty as Chelsea star reveals injury problem lasting FOUR MONTHS

However, the midfielder revealed post-match that he has been struggling with an injury and will rest over the next couple of weeks. Fernandez said: "I will not be available with Argentina. I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee in the last four months. I came with a bone edema that got worse in the last weeks and months because we played a lot of games. I think the most important thing is coming to the end of the season and I think it's good to make this decision together. Always respecting the doctors and everything."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!