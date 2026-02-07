AFP
Enzo Fernandez opens up on 'inspiration' from 'idol' Frank Lampard after ramping up goal output - but Argentine insists he 'doesn't like' comparisons to Chelsea legend
Fernandez shining at Chelsea
Fernandez is in the midst of an impressive season at Stamford Bridge. The World Cup winner has 11 goals in all competitions for the Blues, including a stoppage-time winner last time out for Chelsea in the Premier League against West Ham. His goal-scoring exploits have evoked memories of Lampard, who Fernandez played under briefly during the Englishman's spell as a caretaker manager in 2023, and the midfielder has now revealed the influence he has had on his career.
- Getty Images Sport
Lampard the inspiration for Fernandez
The Chelsea star told Sky Sports: "He's an inspiration. I've watched a lot of videos of Frank since coming to Chelsea. I've seen how he got into those last metres of the pitch and how he got into the box. During the time he was our coach, I didn't play in this position, I played further back, so I couldn't talk to him much about it. But I've been watching and learning from his videos since I came to the club. He was an exceptional player and a legend here for Chelsea. I don't like to be compared to him, because he has achieved a lot more here than I have. He's an idol. I hope to follow in his footsteps at Chelsea."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'The coach gives me freedom' - Enzo talks scoring goals
Fernandez also spoke about his improved goal-scoring rate this season, adding: "I've enjoyed being able to add goals and assists to my game. The coach gives me freedom. He gives me freedom to express myself in the last few metres of the pitch and I've been feeling good. We have a gameplan for each game and it's what Liam asks for. He gives us freedom in the final third and I try to get there, into the box, so my team-mates have another option. It's something I have worked on in training. But the most important thing, I think, is also being in a good condition physically to get into those last few metres in the box, because I play in midfield and I have to get up and down a lot in my position. I feel prepared for that now. I prepare myself for those moments. I've been trying for a long time to feel this way, to be as competitive as I am now. Consistency is very important. I'm giving 100 per cent every day, in every training session, in every match, and I think that leads to great results."
The midfielder, who has won Conference League and Club World Cup titles with Chelsea, also spoke of his desire to lift more trophies with the club, saying: "I'm grateful for the three years I've had at the club. It's gone from worse to better. Being here today makes me very happy. I want to keep winning things with the club, because that's what this shirt demands. I'm very connected to the club and I feel very good, so I hope to win a lot more trophies here."
- AFP
What next for Fernandez?
Fernandez's fine form has brought speculation that clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring his services but manager Liam Rosenior has been quick to play down such transfer talk. Meanwhile, the Argentine midfielder will be back in action with the Blues on Saturday in the Premier League against struggling Wolves at Molineux and will be aiming to return to winning ways following a midweek defeat to Arsenal that saw the Blues dumped out of the Carabao Cup.
Advertisement