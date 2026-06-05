Jude Bellingham warned Thomas Tuchel 'doesn't give a f*ck about egos' as Morgan Rogers is tipped to outshine Real Madrid star and Harry Kane at World Cup

Butt expressed deep concerns over England's chances, citing heavy environmental obstacles and high national expectations. He added: “I personally think it would be a success to get to the final stages - the semi or the final. But even then, with our expectations as a nation, I think even a semi might be seen as a failure.

"I don't think it would be. We’ve got a young squad, it's going to take time. I can't see us winning it. With the conditions over there, the heat and humidity, all the travel, it just doesn't seem possible. I'm not confident.

"A failure for me would be obviously not getting out of the group stages. If we don't get to the semi, some would see that as a big failure especially with all the talent that we've got and because of those that we’ve left at home.

"They’re out of form but he’s not picked Phil Foden, not picked Cole Palmer, not picked Harry Maguire or Trent Alexander-Arnold. So if we don’t get to the latter stages, the finger will be pointed straight at Thomas Tuchel.

"If that happens I think he'd be gone. Both from The FA side and he'd be gone personally as well. He'll want to get back into club football, he looks like a real club football manager, day to day he wants to be involved in it. Obviously the England job came along, it's a massive job, it's one of the biggest jobs in the world. But if it's not a success, I think both parties will want to part ways.”

Evaluating the tournament favorites, Butt said: “I honestly do think because of the conditions and the heat and the humidity, it’s going to be really tough. We could play Mexico in Mexico City in the last 16.

"It'd be crazy not to look at Brazil or Argentina as favourites. Obviously Brazil aren't the team that used to be with Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos. They've not got superstar names like that, or as many.

"Spain are the favourites and you can see that as they can handle the hit and they'll have a big following. I could see that they'd be there or thereabouts, but for me I've just got Brazil and Argentina stuck in my head. I just think it'll be them.”