Jude Bellingham injury worse than first feared as Real Madrid star set to miss England's final camp before World Cup
Bellingham left La Liga contest in tears
Bellingham limped out of a La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on February 1. He left that contest in tears after breaking down with less than 10 minutes on the clock, with a crumple to the turf being taken when chasing after a loose ball.
It was immediately clear that Bellingham had suffered serious damage, with the all-action playmaker being left clutching at his left leg. Real Madrid were quick to carry out medical assessments, with it determined that no surgery would be required.
Games Bellingham could miss with Real Madrid & England
Initial recovery timescales claimed that Bellingham could be out of action for around five weeks, with the Blancos said to be confident that their talismanic No.5 would be ready for a meeting with local rivals Getafe on March 2.
According to The Sun, that rehabilitation programme will take considerably longer to complete - with no risks being taken on Bellingham’s fitness. It is now being reported that he could be sidelined until early April.
An absence of that length would take him through England’s friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan in late March. Those fixtures will be the last that the Three Lions take in before attention turns to a World Cup quest.
Bellingham is also poised to sit out crucial contests in Real Madrid’s La Liga title challenge, as well as both legs of a Champions League knockout phase play-off clash with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica. He may not be back for the last-16 of European competition, which could see the Blancos come up against Manchester City.
Tuchel update on Bellingham's fitness
Bellingham has only started one game for England - their last outing against Albania in November - since June 2025. He underwent shoulder surgery last summer, which delayed his start to the current campaign.
Questions have been asked of his working relationship with Three Lions boss Tuchel, with the demanding German tactician claiming that he will not hand out any World Cup spots based on reputation alone.
He has said of Bellingham’s fitness: “The club is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery. Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional. He will try everything to be with us in March.
“Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best. Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time. Personally, I am optimistic, but I am not sure.”
Will Bellingham be picked regardless?
The expectation is that Bellingham will be called upon for World Cup duty regardless of whether he features in March internationals or not, with his match-altering ability beyond question.
Former England striker Michael Owen told GOAL recently when asked if the Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ will be on the plane: “I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.
“If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then.”
England will have two pre-tournament friendlies to take in on American soil when heading to Florida, against New Zealand and Costa Rica, which would allow Bellingham to make his return to international action.
Tuchel, who has signed a contract extension through to 2028, will see the Three Lions open their bid for a global crown when facing Croatia in Texas - at the stunning home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise - on June 17.
