Can England really win the World Cup with such an injury-prone and inexperienced defence?

That is perhaps the reason that Stones, more than any other, has been trusted. The soon-to-be former Manchester City man might be a free agent, but he has been a constant for England in tournament play for almost a decade.

In fact, Stones has started every tournament match for the Three Lions since the start of the World Cup in 2018. England haven't played a major tournament fixture without him in the line up since their infamous loss to Iceland in Euro 2016. Every manager, from Guardiola to Sir Gareth Southgate to Tuchel, has clearly valued Stones' reading of the game and poise on the ball.

But is Stones fit enough to go the distance this summer? He made just 18 appearances for City this past season, and started only four games in the Premier League and Champions League from November onwards.

Stones has not been injury-free since the 2022-23 campaign, when he played a key role in City's treble triumph. Problems have cropped up everywhere, too, from his calf to his thigh and hamstring to his ankle, foot and hip. According to Transfermarkt, Stones has suffered from nine different injuries in the past three years, missing a total of 72 games as a result, and even admitted that he considered retirement when things got particularly tough.

"It was a difficult period when I said that [about retiring] and I hope I don't get to that again," Stones told BBC Sport. "We can all compare ourselves to all the people or different players, different eras and think about how their journey was or how it could have been different and I am a culprit of that - 'why are these things happening to me? It doesn't happen to other people'.

"And I really had to dig deep and I am proud of myself for being so mentally strong throughout and coming out the other end of those scenarios or situations. I feel like one of my greatest achievements is to keep coming back from those setbacks, no matter how big they are and being on top form and going back into games and playing at such a high level."

Tuchel, like many others, has suggested that match fitness is key to Stones participating in the World Cup, and speculated just a few months ago that the 32-year-old didn't need to be at his sharpest to start.

“If you come to the World Cup, you should be fit,” Tuchel said of Stones in March. “When John came [to this camp] he was fit. He did not have a lot of minutes but he has a level of game understanding. I knew that he was ready to play. So the exception of the rule meaning that he does not start a lot? I can see that because I’m a big fan. I know what he brings to the team in terms of personality, attitude and quality game understanding.".