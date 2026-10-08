‘England is never a closed shop’ - Could James McAtee follow Elliot Anderson into the Three Lions squad after starting to justify £30m transfer fee at Nottingham Forest?

It was on the back of that success, in the summer of 2025, that classy midfielder McAtee completed a £30 million ($40m) transfer to the City Ground. Forest were considered to have pulled off quite the coup at that stage.

The Salford native had made 34 competitive appearances for City, scoring seven goals - including an FA Cup hat-trick against Gary Neville and Sir David Beckham-owned Ammies from down the road. He was considered to be in need of a regular role in order for full potential to be unlocked.

Forest, when battling to beat the drop in 2025-26, were unable to provide those opportunities as Morgan Gibbs-White dominated their No.10 berth. McAtee was a bit-part figure as a result, with his solitary effort for the season being recorded in Europa League competition.

Another change in the dugout has, however, played into the 23-year-old’s hands - along with a big-money sale. With Anderson taking his career in the opposite direction to McAtee, as he headed for Manchester in a £116m ($153m) deal, incoming Forest boss Oliver Glasner needed somebody to control possession in the middle of the park.