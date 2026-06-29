Who are England's best penalty-takers? Every member of Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad ranked ahead of potential shootout drama

Why is that? It likely comes down to a combination of factors, with one certainly the quantity of quality penalty-takers now in England's squad. A quick look through the Three Lions’ representatives at this World Cup and several names stand out as good choices if indeed penalties are required over the next few days and weeks - and it is likely that they will be.

Five matches were decided on spot-kicks in the 2022 World Cup, the most in competition history, and the chances of that number being surpassed are high after the introduction of a round of 32 for 2026.

So, if England get to that point, which players can Thomas Tuchel bank on from 12 yards? Who is more likely to score than not? And who will fans be watching take their spot-kicks from behind their sofas?

GOAL ranks the reliability of all 26 members of the Three Lions' 2026 World Cup squad from the penalty spot...