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Endrick explains how he became Bobby Charlton's biggest fan as Brazil star addresses hilarious nickname Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr call him
Modern route to historical appreciation
The Brazilian forward first surprised the footballing world by naming Charlton as an idol after scoring his debut international goal against England at Wembley in 2024. Despite being born decades after Charlton's prime, the 19-year-old’s interest was sparked by using the icon's legendary card in the video game EA Sports FC. This digital introduction led him to research the striker's storied career at United, including his role in their 1968 European Cup triumph.
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Icons and the 'Bobby' nickname
The youngster’s vocal admiration for the late England great eventually led to a running joke within the Madrid dressing room, involving stars like Bellingham and Vinicius. Despite the light-hearted ribbing, Endrick views the moniker as a testament to the positive spirit found among Los Blancos players.
Speaking to FourFourTwo, Endrick - who is spending the season on loan at Lyon - explained: “I’m a big fan of EA Sports FC and play a lot of Ultimate Team, where the most desired players are the Icons. Besides Bobby Charlton, I also like playing with Ruud Gullit. I started learning about Charlton’s history because he was a striker, but also played as a midfielder and defended very well too."
He added: "I like learning about the history of the players that I get but I don’t know very well so I researched him and saw he played for Manchester United, won the European Cup and was loved by the local fans. I liked his story and used him a lot in the game because he has an amazing shot. Unfortunately, I never had the chance to meet him, but I’ve seen clips of him on TikTok. I always take it as a joke and like the nickname; it shows how good the atmosphere is at Real Madrid.”
Professionalism beneath the banter
While the 'Bobby' nickname remains a staple of his social media interactions with Madrid colleagues, the forward is quick to distinguish between dressing room fun and professional focus. He maintains a high standard of work whenever he steps onto the pitch, ensuring his development remains the priority during his current temporary spell away from the Bernabeu.
Reflecting on his working environment, he added: “But when it’s time to work seriously, they call me by my name and we focus on doing our best. Here at Lyon, the nickname hasn’t caught on – they just call me Endrick. I like learning about the history of the players that I get but I don’t know very well. Playing in the stadium Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted – these are very important memories for me.”
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Developing the next Selecao star
Endrick is honing his skills on loan at Lyon, where he has three goals and four assists in ten Ligue 1 games this season. This stint in France is intended to provide him with the consistent minutes he requires before returning to compete for a permanent spot on Madrid's star-studded frontline. With 15 senior caps and three goals for Brazil under his belt, the striker remains a key component of the national team's future as they prepare for the next major international cycle.