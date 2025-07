This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'My Bobby!' - Jude Bellingham has playful dig at Real Madrid co-star Endrick on Brazilian teenager's birthday Endrick J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga Jude Bellingham posted a hilarious story on Instagram to send wishes to his fellow Real Madrid team-mate Endrick on his 19th birthday. Bellingham posts funny story about Endrick

Brazilian turned 19 on Monday

Endrick once again called 'Bobby' jokingly Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below