Emil Audero wrote his name into Indonesia's ASEAN Cup triumph, the new FIFA tournament played during the international break and reserved for the national teams of South-east Asia. The Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper, on loan from Como, starred in the final as Indonesia beat Thailand on penalties after extra time ended 0-0. The former Venezia, Sampdoria and Inter number one saved Nattapong's penalty, sealing Indonesia's first trophy in their history.
Emil Audero in Indonesia’s history: decisive in the ASEAN Cup final with a penalty saved against Thailand
European reinforcements for Indonesia
The competition split into two tiers. The main block featured Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh and Pakistan, while the ASEAN Challenge Cup, organised by Hong Kong, included Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Timor-Leste. Indonesia's squad included Audero, Diks, formerly of Fiorentina and now at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Lille's Verdonk and James of Go Ahead Eagles. Sassuolo centre-back Idzes missed out through injury.
Thohir decisive
Audero chose to wear the Indonesia shirt in March 2025 after a chat with Thohir, the former Inter president and current president of the Indonesian Football Association: "Two years ago Erick Thohir contacted me via a video call, where he introduced himself - he told Goal exclusively - and spoke to me about the possibility of playing for Indonesia, presenting the project to me".
"I have wonderful memories. I was born in Lombok and lived there for the first nine months, in Praya to be precise, the town of my father and my relatives. My parents met in Lombok more than 30 years ago. My mother had gone there on holiday with a group of friends. They met by chance. Then I returned to Italy. I have always lived in Italy, but we went back to Lombok several times, including before primary and middle school. So I have memories from when I was very little and obviously they are more than positive because I had not only my father there, but also all my uncles, aunts and grandparents. Unfortunately I do not have a great command of the language. I know a few words".
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