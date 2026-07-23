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Embarrassing start for Ange Postecoglou! New Al-Nassr boss oversees loss to Benfica B with Cristiano Ronaldo absent
A difficult bow for the new boss
Postecoglou's first match in the Al-Nassr dugout lasted just 60 minutes, split into two 30-minute halves, played out behind closed doors at one of Benfica's training facilities in the Portuguese capital. The format, requested by the coaching staff to allow the squad to work without outside attention, ended badly for the visitors, who went down 2-1 to Benfica's second string.
As per Al-Riyadiya, Al-Nassr had the perfect start when midfielder Abdulmalik Al-Jaber put them ahead inside the fourth minute, but that early advantage did not last. The young Portuguese side hit back to net twice and secured the win, leaving Postecoglou with plenty to ponder.
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Why Ronaldo was left out
The headline absence from Al-Nassr's opening friendly was Ronaldo, and the explanation behind it is fairly straightforward. Having just come through Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign, the 41-year-old has been given time to rest before rejoining his teammates for pre-season work, with the club managing his workload rather than rushing him back into action, as reported by World Soccer Talk.
Portugal's World Cup run ended in the round of 16 following a 1-0 loss to Spain, closing the door once more on Ronaldo's pursuit of the one major trophy still missing from his collection. With no fixed timetable yet given for his return, Al-Nassr appear content to let their captain recover fully before welcoming back into the fold.
Chasing the elusive crown
Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, secured the Saudi Pro League title – his first with the club – last season. The Portuguese star made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing five assists.
Looking ahead, Ronaldo aims to capture more silverware with Al-Nassr, prioritising the AFC Champions League Elite – a continental trophy that has eluded the club throughout its history.
More preseason tests await in Europe
This defeat marks only the start of a demanding preseason block for Al-Nassr. Three more friendlies are already on the calendar: a meeting with Spain's Merida on July 28, a trip against Portuguese side Estrela Amadora on August 1, and a further test against Almeria - the club co-owner by Ronaldo - on August 4.
Postecoglou and his staff will be hoping the extra minutes on the training pitch help the squad settle into a rhythm before Ronaldo and other key figures are reintegrated into the group. With the title defence edging closer, the coming weeks in Europe are set to shape how quickly the new manager can stamp his ideas on the team.
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