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Genoa CFC v Venezia FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Ellertson is enough for Genoa: 1-0 against Venezia, who remain bottom

Genoa
Venezia
Serie A
Genoa vs Venezia

Follow Genoa v Venezia, a match in the eighth round of Serie A 2026/2027.

Genoa claimed three crucial points in the relegation fight with a 1-0 win over Venezia. Ellertson's spectacular strike midway through the first half settled the head-to-head clash.

Venezia enjoyed more of the play but rarely threatened Bijlow's goal. Ellertson punished them with a thunderbolt from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner, leaving Stankovic helpless. Bijlow had to wait until the 93rd minute to produce a remarkable save from Akor Adams, preserving the lead and securing the points for De Rossi.

Nicola's side cannot build on their win over Napoli and slip to the bottom of the table. Genoa, meanwhile, have claimed all seven of their points at home.


Genoa-Venezia 1-0

Goalscorer: 26' Ellertson (G)


  • Goals and highlights

    93' MIRACLE SAVE BY BIJLOW - Akor Adams turns and shoots from the edge of the six-yard box, but Bijlow dives to his right and produces an extraordinary reflex save to keep the scoreline intact.


    74' CHANCE - Yeboah tries his luck from the edge of the area. A deflection sends the ball just over, with Bijlow beaten.


    45' CHANCE - Yeboah's cross-shot evades everyone and drifts towards the far corner. Bijlow dives and turns it behind for a corner with cat-like reflexes.


    26' GOAL - El Shaarawy plays the ball wide to Ellertson, who controls it and lashes a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner. Stankovic has no chance.


    25' CHANCE - Yeboah leads a superb counter-attack and releases Adams. The ball comes back to Yeboah in the middle of the area, but Bijlow pulls off a miraculous save to deny his first-time left-footed shot.


    6' CHANCE - Ostigard rises highest to head towards Stankovic's goal, but the goalkeeper saves comfortably.


    0' Kick-off at the Galileo Ferraris stadium in Marassi at 3pm.


    INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Genoa-Venezia: match details

    Genoa-Venezia 1-0


    Goalscorer: 26' Ellertson (G)


    GENOA (3-4-2-1): Bijlow; Otoa (70' Marcandalli), Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Traore, Wiafe (81' Amorim), Mitaj (81' Puczka); Messias (62' Frendrup), El Shaarawy (62' Colombo); Osmajic.

    Substitutes: Baldanzi, Drameh, Klisys, Meichtry, Robinho, Sabelli, Sommariva, Stolz, Vitinha.

    Manager: Daniele De Rossi


    VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic; Moreno, Juan Jesus, Halhal; Hainaut (79' Rrhamani), Basic (71' Dagasso), Sohm (88' Lauberbach), Perez, Haps (71' Mazzocchi); Yeboah, Adams.

    Substitutes: Bella-Kotchap, Busio, Duncan, Fanne, Fernandez, Gomes, Helgason, Lisman, Montipò, Sagrado, Schingtienne.

    Manager: Davide Nicola


    Referee: Sozza

    Booked: Otoa (G)

    Sent off: -

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