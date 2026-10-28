El Clasico a painful lesson: Flick puts Barcelona star to a real test

Football throws up situations that defy explanation, and Gavi's is fast becoming one of them. The Barcelona midfielder has slipped from pivotal figure to little more than a symbolic presence. Injuries explain part of his absence, true, but they no longer account for a situation that has grown worrying now that he is fit again.

This was meant to be the year of his decisive return. A knee injury had kept him off the pitch for months, then a setback delayed his comeback. Now he had a full season ahead to rediscover his level, his consistency and his leadership.

He has recovered physically and is ready to compete. Yet his minutes fall well short of what a player of his talent deserves. Just 191 minutes this season across all competitions, a figure that lays bare how far he has drifted from the team's plans.