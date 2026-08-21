El Chiringuito TV - Lautaro Martinez have an agreement with Barcelona

After struggling to land Julian Alvarez, their top target, Barcelona are ready to make a financial push of around €100 million to sign the Inter captain. Barring sensational surprises, it is almost impossible that the deal will go through: Inter have no intention whatsoever of selling their No 10, especially with around 10 days left in the transfer window and so little time to weigh up a possible, very difficult replacement. From Lautaro's side too, aside from the rumours coming out of Spain, there is no sign of any intention to leave Inter, where he is captain, driving force and dressing-room leader. Toro's objective, after two lost finals, is to win the Champions League in the Nerazzurri shirt.







