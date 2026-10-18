Edoardo Bove: “Return to Italy? Why not in the future?”

Born in 2002, the player adds, according to ANSA: "My dream was to play football again, and I'm managing to do that in England. My heart played a little trick on me, but returning to the Olimpico was emotional, as was receiving the kind of affection I didn't feel I deserved for what I had done on the pitch. But that's what Roma fans are like too: they look beyond results."





On the bill that bears his name: "It should be scheduled in January. It's not a law about sport, but about what happens in Italy, because many people are unable to intervene or are afraid to. It's a law that cuts across different areas, and I'm confident it will be passed."







