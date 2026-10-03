Dumfries: "Mourinho and I love Inter. Return? If they still want me after Real..."

"After five years at Inter, I felt it was the right time to try something new. Real are the biggest club in the world for me and it is a privilege to play here. It had nothing to do with Inter, because I had a wonderful time there.

Sometimes in life you feel you need new challenges and Real were the perfect club for me. Playing for Inter was a great honour, but it was the step I wanted to take. The lads were very happy for me too. It was the right time