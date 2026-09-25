Don't let me down: Mourinho incites Real Madrid players to break the rules

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, got into the "Bet and Go" programme car to tour the streets of Madrid, alongside Yevhen Karagan.

Marca newspaper published Mourinho's comments, in which he explained why he returned to the royal club. "I came back because the club wanted my return and to rebuild the team, but the way they spoke to me had an impact too," he said.

"I left Real Madrid in 2013, I believe, and since then we have always maintained a close relationship," he added. "I left the club on an excellent relationship with the board, which is why we always stayed in touch."

On his working method, Mourinho stressed that "I always like to keep a great deal of communication with the players. I often tell them this is my idea for this match, this is my strategy, this is how I analyse the game with my assistants, and this is how we want to play."

"But more important than the way I want to play is what they feel," he explained. "Do you feel capable of doing this for me? Do you feel capable of carrying out the tasks I assign to you? If you are not, then tell me what you think."

"So there is always what I used to call, you know, discovery and guidance," he continued. "We discover things together. And we try to reach the ideal situation in which the coach is happy and comfortable, and at the same time the player feels comfortable too. I do not think it will work if the player does something he does not believe in."

"As one of my university professors used to say: you do not coach footballers, you coach men," he added.