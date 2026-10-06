Does Ramos run too much in Amorim’s AC Milan? The reason for the difference in performance with Portugal: the data on kilometres covered

Dr Jekyll with Portugal, Mr Hyde with AC Milan. Gonçalo Ramos's start to the season has shown two very different sides.

The striker, who arrived in the summer from PSG, has found it far too difficult to hit the target in a Rossoneri shirt. Yet with his national team, he turns into an almost infallible penalty-box sniper.

So what sits behind that stark gap in form? And how does Ramos play with Portugal compared to the way Amorim uses him at AC Milan?