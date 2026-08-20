Just one year ago, Hamza Abdelkarim was scrapping for a few minutes at Al-Ahly. Today his name is doing the rounds inside Barcelona as one of the possible answers to their out-and-out striker question.
Between those two scenes lies a journey too fast for the player himself to grasp. He went from the substitutes' bench in Cairo to a surprise Egypt call-up at the World Cup, then pulled on the Barcelona first-team shirt, scored against Al-Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy and finished pre-season as the club's top scorer.
So the question follows, after all that ground covered in a matter of months: can Hamza carry the load of leading Barcelona's attack? Or would a big striker ahead of him actually be the best thing that could happen to the Egyptian's career?