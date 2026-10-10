Djed Spence is FINALLY ready for his long-awaited €35m Inter debut

Spence is finally in line to make his competitive debut for Inter this coming weekend. The versatile full-back has endured a frustrating start to life in Italy but has now been officially declared fit and available. He joined the Serie A club from Tottenham in a €35 million summer transfer. However, supporters have been forced to wait patiently to see their new signing in action.

Spence has been completely unavailable since representing England at the 2026 World Cup. He required an extended post-tournament holiday and then underwent a lengthy, careful rehabilitation process to recover from a lingering physical issue.