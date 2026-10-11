Flying Englishman! Djed Spence wows San Siro with supersonic debut after injury nightmare

English winger Djed Spence made his official debut for Inter Milan during a comfortable 3-0 Serie A victory over Parma at San Siro. Replacing Andy Diouf in the 73rd minute, the 26-year-old received a warm ovation from the home crowd upon stepping onto the pitch.

Spence immediately injected pace down the right flank, creating late scoring opportunities for team-mates Ange-Yoan Bonny and Lautaro Martinez.

The Nerazzurri had already secured the three points in the first half through goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcus Thuram.