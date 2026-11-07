Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-HULLAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Did Odegaard save them from a scandal? Refereeing error denies Arsenal a penalty

Match
Arsenal vs Hull City
Arsenal
Hull City
Premier League
K. Havertz
M. Oedegaard
N. Mendy
England
Germany
Norway
Senegal

A controversial victory!

Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA

Arsenal ground out a single-goal win over Hull City to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League. But the result did little to quieten the row sparked by a first-half refereeing call, with the hosts denied a penalty after the video technology intervened.

Martin Odegaard struck the only goal in the 72nd minute. He pounced on the rebound after the Hull goalkeeper spilled a powerful effort from Noni Madueke, handing his side a fifth straight league win and a ninth in their opening 10 rounds.

The Gunners had appealed for a penalty when Kai Havertz went down inside the box, hauled back by a shirt pull from Hull defender Nobel Mendy.

Video technology stepped in to check the incident, and referee Farai Hallam was summoned to the pitchside screen. He then awarded a free-kick to Hull instead, having been told Havertz was offside in the build-up to the move. The decision infuriated Mikel Arteta, who marched over to the fourth official to register his protest before the half was out.

Read also: Surprise decision from the Napoli president ahead of the Lazio match

  • Dele Johnson explains: was VAR wrong?

    The controversy did not end at the final whistle. Dale Johnson, the refereeing expert at the BBC, analysed the incident and found the VAR intervention controversial, concluding that Arsenal deserved a penalty. Being in an offside position does not automatically mean a player has committed an offence, Johnson explained. To be penalised for offside, they must become involved in play by attempting to play the ball or challenge an opponent for it, according to Football London.

    Mendy pulling Havertz's shirt, he added, is an offence that preceded any offside offence. That makes the referee's decision to award a free-kick in Hull's favour legally questionable.

    Read also: Salah's nightmare returns: Forest shock City in 18 minutes

  • Official statement from the Premier League

    An official statement from the Premier League explained that the video technology recommended an on-field review for a possible Arsenal penalty over Mendy's tackle on Havertz. The referee then waved it away because of an offside at the start of the move.

    The controversy did not change the final result. Arsenal took the three points and stretched their lead to six over second-placed Manchester City, who lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest tonight.

    Read also: "Mourinho was the best": Gerrard warns Carrick about Aston Villa

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA