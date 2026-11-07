Did Odegaard save them from a scandal? Refereeing error denies Arsenal a penalty

Arsenal ground out a single-goal win over Hull City to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League. But the result did little to quieten the row sparked by a first-half refereeing call, with the hosts denied a penalty after the video technology intervened.

Martin Odegaard struck the only goal in the 72nd minute. He pounced on the rebound after the Hull goalkeeper spilled a powerful effort from Noni Madueke, handing his side a fifth straight league win and a ninth in their opening 10 rounds.

The Gunners had appealed for a penalty when Kai Havertz went down inside the box, hauled back by a shirt pull from Hull defender Nobel Mendy.

Video technology stepped in to check the incident, and referee Farai Hallam was summoned to the pitchside screen. He then awarded a free-kick to Hull instead, having been told Havertz was offside in the build-up to the move. The decision infuriated Mikel Arteta, who marched over to the fourth official to register his protest before the half was out.

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