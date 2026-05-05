Did he hit a teammate? Controversy surrounding Antonio Rüdiger at Real Madrid – apology to the team

Journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano reported on Onda Cero that the German international had confronted full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapped him. However, sources close to the player have told SPOX that this account is inaccurate. While the player did have a dressing-room row with a team-mate, it did not involve any physical contact. The altercation also occurred in February, not April as initially reported.

The Athletic also reported a separate altercation in which Rüdiger is said to have engaged in a heated argument with an unnamed teammate, allegedly instigated by the 33-year-old. The centre-back later apologised for his behaviour and invited the squad and their families out for a meal.

This is not the first time Rüdiger has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this season. After the dramatic Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Josip Stanisic made remarkable accusations about the German's on-pitch conduct. More recently, Getafe defender Diego Rico renewed his criticism of Rüdiger's "brutal and dangerous" challenge, claiming the centre-back had "crossed the line" and "wanted to smash my face in".

These episodes come at a sensitive time, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann monitoring Rüdiger closely ahead of the 2026 World Cup.