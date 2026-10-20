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Michele Di Gregorio JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Di Gregorio, like Mandas: see Bournemouth and then return. Palladino awaits him at Bologna

Juventus
M. Di Gregorio
Bologna
AFC Bournemouth

The goalkeeper on loan from Juventus to Bournemouth could return to Serie A in January.

Could Michele Di Gregorio follow Christos Mandas back to Serie A? The Italian goalkeeper, on loan at Bournemouth from Juventus, could return as early as January after spending the first part of the season on the fringes in England. He has made just one League Cup appearance, much like Mandas in the 2025-26 season: the Greek moved from Lazio to Bournemouth in the summer but did not play up to December (zero appearances), before returning to Lazio in January.


According to Corriere dello Sport, Di Gregorio could also return to Italy early, with Bologna at the front of the queue. Bologna want reinforcements in January and could turn to the 1997-born goalkeeper to shore up their defence and give Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Domenico Tedesco a few weeks ago, fresh options.


  • Palladino is waiting for him

    A move would make sense on the pitch, too: Di Gregorio played under Palladino at Monza in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. But his spell in England has proved difficult since he arrived from Juventus in the summer on a loan with a fee and an option to buy. Manager Marco Rose has consistently favoured Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, giving Di Gregorio playing time only in the Carabao Cup match against Lincoln City.


    After a difficult start to the league season, Bologna could consider another loan until the end of the season. Skorupski and Pessina have alternated in goal during the first part of the season, but their performances have not always convinced. Bologna may need to strengthen the position in the transfer market.


    Di Gregorio would get a fresh start after his difficulties in Turin. He made 84 appearances in two seasons with Juventus but gradually lost his place to Mattia Perin last season. In the summer, both fell out of Juventus' plans: Bournemouth emerged as the solution for Di Gregorio, born in 1997, while a move to Palermo was a possibility for Perin.


    A return to Italy remains possible. Mandas's experience shows how a spell in England without playing time can quickly lead back to Italy. January could give Di Gregorio the chance to revive his career in Serie A with Bologna.


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