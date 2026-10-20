Could Michele Di Gregorio follow Christos Mandas back to Serie A? The Italian goalkeeper, on loan at Bournemouth from Juventus, could return as early as January after spending the first part of the season on the fringes in England. He has made just one League Cup appearance, much like Mandas in the 2025-26 season: the Greek moved from Lazio to Bournemouth in the summer but did not play up to December (zero appearances), before returning to Lazio in January.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Di Gregorio could also return to Italy early, with Bologna at the front of the queue. Bologna want reinforcements in January and could turn to the 1997-born goalkeeper to shore up their defence and give Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Domenico Tedesco a few weeks ago, fresh options.