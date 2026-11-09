Inter beat Como 2-0 and have shifted the narrative around them once more after several difficult weeks of widespread criticism, particularly following their derby defeat. In Italy, at least, their pursuit of league leaders Lazio is back on, with the same -1 deficit they took into the break.

That emphatic win over fairytale side Como, who had dominated in the Champions League with a 9-1 thrashing of Lens that rewrote the history of the club and Italian football, also prompted long-standing TV figures and pundits such as Paolo Di Canio in the Sky Sport studio to come out strongly in favour of Inter's dominance.