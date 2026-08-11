Di Canio: “Allegri have a Napoli exhausted by Conte. Does Leao have to enjoy himself on the pitch? Come off it”

Paolo Di Canio, former striker and current pundit for Sky, spoke to the Corriere della Sera about the big sides in Serie A and several individual players, with less than two weeks to go before the season starts.
Leao and AC Milan
"We keep asking ourselves why he has four good games and then stops. There is constant talk about whether he stays or leaves. He has gone from one manager to another and always has the same attitude. Amorim says he has to enjoy himself. But let’s stop that, who enjoys themselves on the pitch? You sweat, you work, you run and above all you sacrifice yourself. If you win you can celebrate, but enjoyment is something else. Football is a job, not two or three hours a day training. It is a culture made up of many things, first and foremost a club that is good at setting rules and making sure they are respected. Football is not a world apart, and money has nothing to do with it."
Amorim
"He is certainly among the best emerging coaches but he will have a lot to do. His attitude last year at Manchester United struck me. Right from the off, for disciplinary reasons, he left Rashford out of the squad. He wanted to play the tough guy, he set himself against a club with an important history. Then he left out Mainoo too, I did not find it right. Now he says Leao has to enjoy himself... I do not understand. Are music and fashion shows included?"