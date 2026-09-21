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FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah
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Despite his strong relationship with Messi: a surprising statement from Aguero about Ronaldo

Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Portugal vs Wales
Portugal
Wales
UEFA Nations League A
S. Aguero
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Wales
Argentina

This is what I would do if I were in his place

Sergio Aguero backs Cristiano Ronaldo to hit 1,000 career goals before he calls it a day, though the Argentine stopped short of predicting how long the Al-Nassr striker will stay on the pitch.

Ronaldo, 41, is closing in on the landmark. The Portuguese has scored 979 goals in his professional career, leaving him 21 short of 1,000 since his move to Al-Nassr in January 2023.

  • Agüero: this is what I would do if I were in Ronaldo's place

    Agüero said in an interview with Stake carried by sportskeeda: "I don't know how much longer he will play, but he only needs 21 more goals. He can certainly achieve that."

    The Manchester City legend added: "I don't know what Ronaldo's plans are when the season ends and whether he will continue for another season. Scoring goals is not easy, but he does it regularly. He is like Lionel Messi. Whenever he is on the pitch, there is a good chance he will score."

    Agüero, a five-time Premier League winner with City, continued: "If he (Ronaldo) continues for another season, I think he can achieve it. I don't know if he intends to continue, but because he is so close, he might try."

    He said: "If I were Cristiano, I would have thought: that's it, I have no choice but to continue for another year. Then we will see whether it happens. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't matter. He must remain very proud because that number of goals is almost impossible."

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  • Agüero compares Ronaldo and Messi

    Agüero compared Ronaldo with his Argentine rival Lionel Messi, the American club Inter Miami's striker, saying: "The same applies to Leo. Their numbers cannot be compared."

    He added: "I would have carried on because I prefer round numbers (1000, 900, etc.). I don't know whether it's superstitious, what we call 'cábala' in Argentina, or whether he hates odd numbers and wants to finish on an even number. I don't know."

    Ronaldo has made a sluggish start to the 2026-2027 season with Al-Nassr. He's managed just three goals in seven matches, having netted three in five with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup last summer.

    New coach Jorge Jesus, who was in charge of Al-Nassr last season, handed Ronaldo his first call-up after taking over as Portugal manager.

    Ronaldo is expected to return to action in Al-Nassr's league clash with Al-Diriyah on 9 October.

    Since joining the Saudi side three and a half years ago, Ronaldo has scored 132 goals in 155 matches.

    Read also: A strange decision? De Zerbi sparks controversy ahead of the Manchester United clash

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UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
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