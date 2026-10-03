'We’re on the right path!' – Desire Doue reveals Zinedine Zidane dressing room message

Speaking to reporters after the match, Doue expressed disappointment at failing to claim three points in front of home supporters. However, the 21-year-old winger revealed that Zidane reassured the squad in the dressing room that their tactical application remains correct.

Doue stressed that the players are fully committed to implementing the head coach's philosophy.

"Of course, we’re a little disappointed with the result," Doue told TF1. "We really wanted to win this evening here at the Stade de France in front of our fans. We won’t throw the positives away though. We applied the instructions from the coach in many aspects. We’re on the right path, as he said in the dressing room."