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‘I almost died twice’ - Former Premier League star reveals terrifying allergy ordeal
A terrifying brush with death
Undav has shared a shocking personal revelation regarding his health, admitting that he has come dangerously close to death due to a severe food allergy. The 30-year-old forward, who enjoyed a stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion before returning to the Bundesliga, explained that seafood has proven to be a life-threatening hazard for him throughout his adult life.
Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, as reported by The Sun, the Germany international was asked about his culinary preferences and whether he enjoyed sushi. Undav was quick to clarify that while he enjoys certain varieties, he has to be incredibly cautious. 'Yes, but only with salmon or vegetarian. Because I can’t eat shrimp. I’ve had an allergic reaction twice; I almost died both times.'
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The physical toll of the reaction
The Stuttgart star went on to provide graphic details of what happens to his body when he accidentally consumes shellfish. Undav confirmed that his allergy extends beyond just shrimp, encompassing a wide range of seafood including lobster and mussels. The physical symptoms are immediate and incredibly dangerous, posing a constant threat to the professional athlete if he is not vigilant about what he consumes.
Describing the terrifying sensation of an anaphylactic reaction, Undav explained the physiological impact of the allergy. The forward added: 'Everything swells up, and I can’t breathe. I’d never even heard of that before.'
Life in Stuttgart and routine
Since moving back to Germany, Undav has found a sense of peace and stability that has seen his form explode. He often enjoys a quiet routine with his wife, Tanja, ensuring that his diet remains safe and controlled. The Bundesliga goal machine added: 'When we play internationally, we usually train in the afternoon. Then, between ten and twelve o’clock, I go to Stuttgart’s city centre with my wife.'
Finding the right balance between his professional commitments and his personal life has been key to his success on the pitch. The former Brighton man enjoys the calm of the city during his downtime, away from the high-pressure environment of the stadium. He noted: 'It’s quiet and you can have some peace and quiet. We eat together, for example, avocado toast with salmon.'
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Success on the international stage
Undav’s health scares have certainly not slowed down his progress on the pitch. After joining Brighton from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in 2022, the 5ft 10in forward struggled to establish himself at the Amex Stadium, managing eight goals in 30 appearances. However, after moving to Stuttgart on loan the following year, he proved to be an instant hit and earned a permanent transfer in 2024. He has since transformed into a revelation for the German club, racking up 57 goals and 30 assists in 117 appearances.
This red-hot club form has translated to the international stage with Die Mannschaft. Undav has plundered nine goals from 13 caps thus far, including three at this summer’s World Cup. He scored in his side’s rout of Curacao before bagging another two against Ivory Coast, but could not prevent his side from being knocked out on penalties by Paraguay in the round of 32.
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