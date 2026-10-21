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FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Del Piero on Yamal’s goal against PSG: “He hits it with a toe-poke. It’s spectacular”

L. Yamal
Champions League
Barcelona

Former Juventus No 10: “He brings it down with his chest towards the defender in an aggressive manner. This changes the dynamics of the move.”

The beautiful, seemingly impossible goals keep coming from Lamine Yamal. His Barcelona side lost 4-2 away to Paris Saint Germain yesterday, but the Spanish star produced another spectacular finish.


  • Speaking to Sky Sport, Alessandro Del Piero said: "It's a spectacle to see how he takes advantage of Zaire Emery's mistake when playing the ball out. But let's start with the control: he immediately brings it down with his chest, moving aggressively towards the defender. That changes the whole dynamic of the move because he isn't waiting; he immediately attacks the defender, who takes up an inside position because he's wary of his left foot. As soon as he sees that half-space, he bursts away at speed, and then comes the moment of genius. Coming in at that pace, he hits this powerful toe-poke. He doesn't just hit it with his toe; he lifts it too. I think he lifted it deliberately."

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25 Oct 2026

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