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‘Most annoying man in football’ responsible for Declan Rice taking on corner duties - with Premier League champions Arsenal & World Cup hopefuls England benefitting from big call
England reaping the rewards
The Three Lions have wasted no time in utilising Rice's delivery during their World Cup campaign in North America. During the 4-2 victory over Croatia, the midfielder’s influence was all over England’s attacking output, including an assist for captain Harry Kane. Rice’s confidence is currently at an all-time high as he looks to guide Thomas Tuchel's side deep into the tournament.
"As time has gone on I feel like now every time I put down a ball for a set-piece - whether it's a corner or a wide free-kick - I feel like I'm going to get an assist or make something happen that's dangerous," Rice said, speaking to BBC Sport. "That's a good mentality to have over set-pieces... and England fans can be excited."
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The Jover effect for Rice
Rice’s emergence as a premier corner-taker wasn't an overnight accident, but rather a calculated move by Arsenal's coaching staff, especially Nico Jover. The 27-year-old credits the club's set-piece specialist for seeing a talent that remained untapped for much of his early career. This transformation has turned the Gunners into a juggernaut from dead-ball situations, a trait that helped them secure their first league title in over two decades. The tactical tweak has even seen Gary Neville label Jover the most annoying bloke in football due to how frequently his routines frustrate opposition defences. "Everyone's enjoying [set-pieces] now, aren't they?" Rice said. "Everyone's enjoying them now."
Speaking about the shift in his role, Rice explained: "I wouldn't ever take corners or set-pieces, but Nico Jover and the manager at Arsenal saw something in me that others didn't. They said that I can put balls in areas from a dead ball that no-one else can in the team at Arsenal other than Bukayo Saka. From that moment, I really just bought into that, believed in that."
Tuchel's Premier League blueprint
Since taking the reins, Thomas Tuchel has been vocal about his desire to see England replicate the high-intensity, tactically rigorous style seen every week in the Premier League. This includes a heavy emphasis on set-pieces, which Rice notes have been a core part of the training regime in Kansas City. Despite the limited time available in international camps, the squad is already well-drilled in their movements.
Rice detailed the preparation process, stating: "We've been putting this format and the way we're going to take set-pieces in since Thomas has come in. A lot of the way we've taken them hasn't changed much in terms of the movements, the way I deliver the ball... This has been going on in the lead-up for the past year, so the lads know what's coming... where I'm going to deliver the ball. So there's a real gameplan and it's just on me to deliver and obviously the boys have to free themselves up in the box."
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James dismisses fitness concerns
While Rice dominates the headlines for his delivery, Chelsea captain Reece James is also making his mark as England's primary right-back. Having missed parts of the build-up due to a hamstring injury sustained at the end of the domestic season, James has grown tired of the narrative surrounding his physical durability. The 26-year-old managed 39 appearances last term and is determined to stay focused on his performances on the pitch.
"People always talk about injuries and availability, and to me it's so boring now," James told the media. "I have one job, which is to be the best I can when I'm on the pitch. To be honest, I understand the stigma at the start, but after a while it gets boring. I've been fit for a long time before my last injury, and I don't listen to too much noise. I just focus on myself, my body, trying to perform the best I can and help the team I'm playing in."