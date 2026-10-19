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'We didn't give anything away!' – Dean Huijsen breaks down Real Madrid defensive display
Huijsen completes solid 90 minutes in Sevilla victory
Young defender Dean Huijsen played a key role in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Sevilla, featuring for the full 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. The centre-back helped neutralize Sevilla's forward line as Los Blancos dominated possession and territorial control.
Despite conceding a late goal from an isolated turnover, Huijsen's defensive positioning ensured Madrid remained in firm command.
The victory extends Real Madrid's unbeaten home streak across all competitions.
- PS Images
Defender praises ball distribution and team structure
Analyzing the tactical performance post-match, Huijsen pointed to Madrid's efficiency in possession as the foundation for success. "We made good use of our ball distribution and were solid defensively, not giving anything away," Huijsen stated.
"Their goal came from a turnover."
"We played very united and solid as a team," the defender added regarding the squad's collective discipline.
Huijsen marvels at team-mates' attacking quality
Huijsen admitted he was in awe of the spectacular goals produced by Guler, Mbappe, and Diomande at the other end of the pitch. "I can't score those," Huijsen laughed when asked about the team's attacking output.
"We all see that they have an abundance of quality, and we are happy to have them on the team."
"Everyone prefers to play at home. The Bernabeu is a historic stadium, and it's very special to play here."
- Le Pictorium
Youthful defender looks ahead to Leipzig test
Huijsen remains focused on sustaining his personal form as European matches approach in rapid succession.
Real Madrid host RB Leipzig on Wednesday looking to maintain their perfect Champions League group stage momentum.
The defender hopes to secure another clean sheet on home soil.
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